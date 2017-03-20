FarsiNet: A Persian Iranian Farsi Speaking People Global eCommunity
Setayesh Iranian Rock & Roll Music, Setayesh Persian Christian Gospel Music CD from Gilbert Hovsepian, Iranian Christian Gospel Music, Farsi Worship & Praise Setayesh Music, Iranian Christian Praise Music Setayesh by Gilbert Hovsepian, Farsi Christian Rock & Roll Music by Gilbert Hovsepian Band
2017 FarsiNet Prayer Campaign
Farsi (Persian) Bible to be available in all major cities in Iran
Government of Iran would legalize ownership, buying & selling of Farsi Bible
God, teach us to count our days that we may gain a wise heart.   ><>
Persian Christian Literature by Dr. William M. Miller on What is Christianity, Basic Principles of Christianity in Persian Farsi by Dr. William M. Miller
Christmas - Celebration of God's Grace and Mercy Christmas - عيد كريسمس Christmas - Celebration of God's Grace and Mercy شب یلدا، شب چله - Yalda Magi - Wisemen Christmas - Celebration of God's Grace and Mercy Christmas Poetry Christmas - Celebration of God's Grace and Mercy Christmas - Celebration of God's Grace and Mercy Christmas eCards Christmas - Celebration of God's Grace and Mercy نور جهان تولد يافت
Christmas Countdown
Days: Hours: Mins:
Merry Christmas to All Iranians all over the world and all followers of Jesus Christ, Eide Cheistmas Mobarak va Farkhondeh, Best wishes from FarsiNet team
Best Wishes for you and your loved ones from farsiNet team
NowRuz Ought To Be Carefully Observed, Heard, Watched, Smleed, Tasted ... if it to be fully understaood, A persian Essay by Dr. vaziri on the True meaning of NowRuz the Persian New Year NoRooz, Now Rooz, NoRuz at FarsiNet
Children @ Unicef
Hunger & World Poverty
Abortion NO
سقط جنین
حق یا ناحق؟
Abortion: Right or Wrong - Book by Dr. Shirvanian in Persian

Help Save Refugee Children, Reunite Refugee Children with Family, Educate Refugee Children
World Vision
Human Rights

Church of Iran the Fastest Growing In the World

Jesus According to Islam's Holy Book Qur'an
What does Islam's Holy Book Say About Jesus Christ?
What A Muslim Should Know About Jesus ... Its In Qur'an

Jesus is mentioned twenty five times. For Example:

  • "We gave Jesus, the son of Mary, clear signs and strengthened him with the Holy Spirit" (2:87)
  • "O Mary! God giveth thee glad tidings of a Word from Him: his name will be Christ Jesus, the son of Mary..." (3:45)
  • "...Christ Jesus the son of Mary was an apostle of god..." (4:171)
  • "...And in their foot steps we sent Jesus the son of Mary..." (5:46)
  • "And Zakariya and John, and Jesus and Elias: all in the ranks of the righteous." (6:85)

    Jesus - His Titles
    Though Jesus is mentioned by name in twenty-five places in Quran, he is also addressed with respect as: Ibn Maryam, meaning "The son of Mary"; and as the Maseeh (in Hebrew it is the Messiah), which is translated as "Christ". He is also known as Abdullah, "The servant of Allah"; and as Rasul u Allah, the messenger of Allah.

    He is spoken of as "The Word of God", as "The Spirit of God", as a "Sign of God", and numerous other epithets of honor spread over fifteen different chapters.

    • Jesus In Islam
    Persian Gospel Music by Gilbert Hovsepian and Iranian Church of Los Angeles Worship Team in Farsi
    20 Years of FarsiNet
     Noruz 2555 (1996) to Noruz 2575 (2016)
    A Great Blessing to be an ambassador of God's Love & Grace for Iranians
    A privilege to be a withness to unprecedented growth of the Church of Iran
    What is Trinity? meaning of Taslis. What does it mean Jesus is Son of God? farsi Christian Publication by KAM Society of Persian Christian Studies for Iranians
    Wisemen and Wisewomen are still seeking Jesus
    How Do Christians Fast?
    روزه در مسيحيت به چه صورتیه؟
    Jesus Gift of God to the Humanity so we can become Childern of God
    Send Free Farsi Valentine's eCard, Love is Godly and God is Love, Eshgh eCards, Farsi Love Greetings, Persian valentine's ecards, Send Free Love Greetings
    Persian Christian Hymns/Poetry
    سرودهاى مسيحى فارسى
    Ash Wed. Palm Sunday Good Friday Easter - عید رستاخیز شگفتی رستاخیز Freedom!! تثلیث - Trinity Easter Greetings جمعه نيک
    سال تحويل Persian New Year Nowruz Traditions - Last Wednesday of the year Festival celebrating Light over coming darkness as days get longer and nights shorter, Chahar Shambeh Suri Nowruz - نوروز Nowruz Greetings - كارت تبريك Nowruz Poetry-شعر نوروز HaftSeen Nowruz History
