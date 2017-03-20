FarsiNet: A Persian Iranian Farsi Speaking People Global eCommunity
Persian Christian Gospel Music Halleluja (2) Cd by Gilbert Hovsepian, Farsi Worship Music, Iranian Christian Praise Music
Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conciet.   ><>
Persian Christian Literature by Dr. William M. Miller on What is Christianity, Basic Principles of Christianity in Persian Farsi by Dr. William M. Miller
Christ is Born Tonight Christmas Persian Poetry by Vaziri at FarsiNet, Masih Tavallod Yaft Farsi Poetry by Bozorgmehr Vaziri on the Birth of Jesus, Iranian Christian Poetry
The Eternal Christ and Saviour of the World Jesus Persian Poetry, Farsi Poetry by Bozorgmehr Vaziri on Jesus Gods Grace and Love and mankind Hope for Peace and Forgivenss, Iranian Christian Poetry
Kerman Lavar Antique persian Rug from 1850s, Sufi Masters, Darvish Boogh Ali Shah
Abortion: Right or Wrong - Book by Dr. Shirvanian in Persian

Help Save Refugee Children, Reunite Refugee Children with Family, Educate Refugee Children
World Vision
Human Rights

2017 FarsiNet Prayer Campaign
(Click to Read & Sign Petition to the Iran Supreme Leader)

Farsi (Persian) Bible to be available in all major cities in Iran

Government of Iran would legalize ownership, buying & selling of Farsi (Persian) Bible and make all translations available in all public libraries

Church of Iran the Fastest Growing In the World

A Very Brief Introduction to:

The Christian Heritage of Iran
and
the Church of the East

Iran in the Bible
The Church of the East
A New Spring for the Church in Iran
The Rebirth of the Church of the East

A Litany for
the Outpouring of the Holy Spirit
on the People of Iran

Iranian Christian Music CD #2 from Iranian Church of Dallas, Persian Gopel Music CD #2 from Church of Dallas, Farsi Gospel Music, Iranian Gospel Music
Farsi Christian Music by Iranian Church of Houston, Persian Gospel Music by Forouz, Mani, Bahram, Naznoosh, Nooshin
Worthy of Praise Persian Christian Music CD from Brasheet at FarsiNet, fars i Gospel Music by Brasheet
Persian Christian Musicfrom Toronto Canada, Farsi Music from canada, Iranians Worship Music

20 Years of FarsiNet
 Noruz 2555 (1996) to Noruz 2575 (2016)
A Great Blessing to be an ambassador of God's Love & Grace for Iranians
A privilege to be a withness to unprecedented growth of the Church of Iran
Kalameh Persian Magazine on Iranian Christian Faith and Culture
New Persian Injil New testament from Elam Ministries of UK. New Millenium Persian Bible Translation
Merry Christmas to All Iranians all over the world and all followers of Jesus Christ, Eide Cheistmas Mobarak va Farkhondeh, Best wishes from FarsiNet team
Send Free Farsi Valentine's eCard, Love is Godly and God is Love, Eshgh eCards, Farsi Love Greetings, Persian valentine's ecards, Send Free Love Greetings
Persian Christian Concert in California June 4 2011, Iranian Christian Gospel Concert by Gilbert Hovsepian, Shohreh, Ziba, Angineh, Anet, Sepideh, Sokrati, Mostafa and Hanid in La Crescenta California
Dariush & Marya 2012 Persian Gospel CD for Iranians and farsi Speaking people, Heart of Worship Farsi Christian Praise CD by Dariush & Marya, Ghlabeh Parastesh Farsi Gospel Music CD from Dariush and Marya 2012 from San Jose
Ash Wed. Palm Sunday Good Friday Easter - عید رستاخیز شگفتی رستاخیز Freedom!! تثلیث - Trinity Easter Greetings جمعه نيک
Christmas - Celebration of God's Grace and Mercy Christmas - عيد كريسمس Christmas - Celebration of God's Grace and Mercy شب یلدا، شب چله - Yalda Magi - Wisemen Christmas - Celebration of God's Grace and Mercy Christmas Poetry Christmas - Celebration of God's Grace and Mercy Christmas - Celebration of God's Grace and Mercy Christmas eCards Christmas - Celebration of God's Grace and Mercy نور جهان تولد يافت
سال تحويل Persian New Year Nowruz Traditions - Last Wednesday of the year Festival celebrating Light over coming darkness as days get longer and nights shorter, Chahar Shambeh Suri Nowruz - نوروز Nowruz Greetings - كارت تبريك Nowruz Poetry-شعر نوروز HaftSeen Nowruz History
