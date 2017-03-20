FarsiNet: A Persian Iranian Farsi Speaking People Global eCommunity
Wsie Men and Women Still Seek Jesus in Year 2006
.تعميد روح القدس يک تجربه مافوق الطبيعه است   ><>
Persian Poetry on Iran - The Beloved Homeland by Iranian Poet Bozorgmehr Vaziri
Best Wishes for you and your loved ones from farsiNet team
Jesus Christ, The Messiah, Monjiyeh Iranians
Kalameh Persian Magazine on Iranian Christian Faith and Culture
Children @ Unicef
Hunger & World Poverty
Abortion NO
سقط جنین
حق یا ناحق؟
Abortion: Right or Wrong - Book by Dr. Shirvanian in Persian

Help Save Refugee Children, Reunite Refugee Children with Family, Educate Refugee Children
World Vision
Human Rights

2017 FarsiNet Prayer Campaign
(Click to Read & Sign Petition to the Iran Supreme Leader)

Farsi (Persian) Bible to be available in all major cities in Iran

Government of Iran would legalize ownership, buying & selling of Farsi (Persian) Bible and make all translations available in all public libraries

Church of Iran the Fastest Growing In the World

Seek and You Shall Find

Matthew 7:7-12, Ask, Seek, Knock - and it will be given to you
Matthew 7:7-12

Ask, Seek, Knock

"Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; he who seeks finds; and to him who knocks, the door will be opened. "Which of you, if his son asks for bread, will give him a stone? Or if he asks for a fish, will give him a snake? If you, then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask him! So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets."
Read the entire Gospel of Matthew in English
Read the entire Gospel of Matthews in Persian (Farsi) PDF Format

Iranian Rock & Roll Music, Persian Christian Gospel Music Hallelujah (4) CD by Gilbert Hovsepian, Iranian Christian Music, Farsi Worship Music, Iranian Christian Praise Music, Farsi Christian Rock & Roll Music by Gilbert Hovsepian Band
Persian Christian Gospel Music Halleluja (2) Cd by Gilbert Hovsepian, Farsi Worship Music, Iranian Christian Praise Music
Send Free Farsi Valentine's eCard, Love is Godly and God is Love, Eshgh eCards, Farsi Love Greetings, Persian valentine's ecards, Send Free Love Greetings
Order the Complete CD set for the 2007 Iranian Christians Conference in Dallas Texas, Life Changing Persian Christian Teachings by Pastors Sohrab, Afshin and Ali

20 Years of FarsiNet
 Noruz 2555 (1996) to Noruz 2575 (2016)
A Great Blessing to be an ambassador of God's Love & Grace for Iranians
A privilege to be a withness to unprecedented growth of the Church of Iran
Jesus Christ, The Messiah, Monjiyeh Iranians
Jesus In Islam, What should a Muslim Know about Jesus, What Islam's Holy Book Koran saya about Jesus
What Od I mean when I sai I Am A Christian in Persian? Who is a Christian in Farsi? What are Characteristics of an Iranian Christian?
Send Free Farsi Valentine's eCard, Love is Godly and God is Love, Eshgh eCards, Farsi Love Greetings, Persian valentine's ecards, Send Free Love Greetings
A Documentary Film from Joseph Film Production on Freedom of Religion in Iran
Sorrow has left this heart, Jesus has filed it with Joy and Peace, Dar Aghushe Pedar - In Father's Arm, Ianian Christian Gospel Music by Taak band, Sorrow has left this heart, its an stranger to me now - Jesus Christ has come and has become my housemate and joy, 23 songs from different Iranian Christian Artists
Dariush & Marya 1st Persian Gospel CD God Is Good for Iranians and Farsi Speaking people, Heart of Worship Farsi Christian Praise CD by Dariush & Marya, Khoda Neekoost Farsi Gospel Music CD from Dariush and Marya from San Jose California
Ash Wed. Palm Sunday Good Friday Easter - عید رستاخیز شگفتی رستاخیز Freedom!! تثلیث - Trinity Easter Greetings جمعه نيک
Christmas - Celebration of God's Grace and Mercy Christmas - عيد كريسمس Christmas - Celebration of God's Grace and Mercy شب یلدا، شب چله - Yalda Magi - Wisemen Christmas - Celebration of God's Grace and Mercy Christmas Poetry Christmas - Celebration of God's Grace and Mercy Christmas - Celebration of God's Grace and Mercy Christmas eCards Christmas - Celebration of God's Grace and Mercy نور جهان تولد يافت
سال تحويل Persian New Year Nowruz Traditions - Last Wednesday of the year Festival celebrating Light over coming darkness as days get longer and nights shorter, Chahar Shambeh Suri Nowruz - نوروز Nowruz Greetings - كارت تبريك Nowruz Poetry-شعر نوروز HaftSeen Nowruz History
موسسه تعليم رستوران ايرانى Iranian Green Freedom Movement, Iran Velvet Revolution, Where is My Vote - Millions of Iranians have rejected the result of 2009 Iranian Presidential Results. Iran's Supreme leader has sided with the president Ahmadinejad راديو ندای اميد Sohrab Books Poetry - شعر Sermons God IS LOVE, 100% Pure & Unconditional Love, God is not kind - HE IS LOVE خانواده مسيحی سرودهاى مسيحى فارسى
انتشارات ايمان و اميد Radio & TV ضرب المثل هاى مشهور ايرانى راديو مژده فارسی ZanAmu Psalms of David, Mazbure Davood nabi Is your Iranian/Persian/Farsi Church or Fellowship compliant with the Biblically-based FarsiNet Persian/Iranian/Farsi Church Listing Requirements? Freedom!!
مشاوره مسيحی صبح بخیر دوستان Church of Iran روح القدس انجيل برنابا News! انجيل كليساى ايران تأملاتى در روحانيت
Gospel Of Barnabas عروسى ايرانى مسيحيت در ايران باستان كليساى لند ن تعادل بين فيض و ايمان Church of London Spiritual Reflections
راديو و تلوزيون فارسى انتشارات ايمان و اميد Send Free Persian Valentine eCards, Send Free Farsi Valentine eCards,Send Free Iranian Valentine eCards,Send Free Iranian Christian Valentine eCards    ضرب المثل هاى مشهور ايرانى Radio & TV فارسی ZanAmu Psalms of David, Mazbure Davood nabi Is your Iranian/Persian/Farsi Church or Fellowship compliant with the Biblically-based FarsiNet Persian/Iranian/Farsi Church Listing Requirements? Freedom!!
