The Creed of Nicea - 325 A.D.

W e believe in one God, the Father All-sovereign, maker of heaven and earth, and of all things visible and invisible.

W e believe in one Lord Jesus Christ, and the only-begotten Son of God, Begotten of the Father before all the ages, Light of Light, true God of true God, begotten not made, of one substance with the Father, through whom all things were made; who for us men and for our salvation came down from the heavens, and was made flesh of the Holy Spirit and the Virgin Mary, and became man, and was crucified for us under Pontius Pilate, and suffered and was buried, and rose again on the third day according to the Scriptures, and ascended into the heavens, and sits on the right hand of the Father, and comes again with glory to judge living and dead, of whose kingdom there shall be no end.

W e believe in the Holy Spirit, the Lord and the Life-giver, that proceeds from the Father, who with the Father and Son is worshipped together and glorified together, who spoke through the prophets.

W e believe in one holy universal and apostolic church.

W e acknowledge one baptism unto remission of sins.

W e look for a resurrection of the dead, and the life of the age to come.