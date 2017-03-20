FarsiNet: A Persian Iranian Farsi Speaking People Global eCommunity
Dariush & Marya 1st Persian Gospel CD God Is Good for Iranians and Farsi Speaking people
بالاترین خواست خدا برای ما این است که با پشتکار او را بشناسیم   ><>
روزه در مسيحيت به چه صورتی است؟
What is Christian Fasting - Rozeh Masihi Cheest?
How Do Christians Fast?
روزه در مسيحيت به چه صورتیه؟
Christmas is The Gift from God to you - Don't leave God's Gift Unopened !!
میلاد منجی عالم عیسی مسیح و سال جدید میلادی ۲۰۱۷ را به شما تبریک می‌گوییم
دعا و آرزوی ما برای شما برکات روز افزون آسمانی می‌باشد

The Creed of Nicea - 325 A.D.
Nicean Creed - An Statement of Christian Belief Basic Principles of Christianity as compiled in the city of Nicea in 325 A.D.
The Creed of Nicea - 325 A.D.
We believe in one God, the Father All-sovereign, maker of heaven and earth, and of all things visible and invisible.
We believe in one Lord Jesus Christ, and the only-begotten Son of God, Begotten of the Father before all the ages, Light of Light, true God of true God, begotten not made, of one substance with the Father, through whom all things were made; who for us men and for our salvation came down from the heavens, and was made flesh of the Holy Spirit and the Virgin Mary, and became man, and was crucified for us under Pontius Pilate, and suffered and was buried, and rose again on the third day according to the Scriptures, and ascended into the heavens, and sits on the right hand of the Father, and comes again with glory to judge living and dead, of whose kingdom there shall be no end.
We believe in the Holy Spirit, the Lord and the Life-giver, that proceeds from the Father, who with the Father and Son is worshipped together and glorified together, who spoke through the prophets.
We believe in one holy universal and apostolic church.
We acknowledge one baptism unto remission of sins.
We look for a resurrection of the dead, and the life of the age to come.

A Documentary Film from Joseph Film Production on Freedom of Religion in Iran
20 Years of FarsiNet
 Noruz 2555 (1996) to Noruz 2575 (2016)
A Great Blessing to be an ambassador of God's Love & Grace for Iranians
A privilege to be a withness to unprecedented growth of the Church of Iran
What Od I mean when I sai I Am A Christian in Persian? Who is a Christian in Farsi? What are Characteristics of an Iranian Christian?
