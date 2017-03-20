|
Farsi (Persian) Bible to be available in all major cities in Iran
Government of Iran would legalize ownership, buying & selling of Farsi (Persian) Bible and make all translations available in all public libraries
Holy Spirit
Persian Poetry about the Holy Spirit
Jesus Promises the Holy Spirit (Gospel of John, 14:15-19)
15"If you love me, you will obey what I command. 16And I will
ask the Father, and he will give you another Counselor to be with you forever --
17the Spirit of truth. The world cannot accept him, because it neither sees
him nor knows him. But you know him, for he lives with you and will
be in you. 18I will
not leave you as orphans; I will come to you. 19Before long, the world will
not see me anymore, but you will see me. Because I live, you also will live.
|20 Years of FarsiNet
Noruz 2555 (1996) to Noruz 2575 (2016)
A Great Blessing to be an ambassador of God's Love & Grace for Iranians
A privilege to be a withness to unprecedented growth of the Church of Iran
|