|
What A Muslim Should Know About Jesus ... Its In Qur'an
Jesus is mentioned twenty five times. For Example:
"We gave Jesus, the son of Mary, clear signs and strengthened him
with the Holy Spirit" (2:87)
"O Mary! God giveth thee glad tidings of a Word from Him: his name
will be Christ Jesus, the son of Mary..." (3:45)
"...Christ Jesus the son of Mary was an apostle
of god..." (4:171)
"...And in their foot steps we sent Jesus the son of Mary..."
(5:46)
"And Zakariya and John, and Jesus and Elias: all in the ranks of
the righteous." (6:85)
Jesus - His Titles
Though Jesus is mentioned by name in twenty-five places in
Quran, he is also addressed with respect as: Ibn Maryam, meaning
"The son of Mary"; and as the Maseeh (in Hebrew it is
the Messiah), which is translated as "Christ". He is also
known as Abdullah, "The servant of Allah"; and as Rasul
u Allah, the messenger of Allah.
He is spoken of as "The Word of God", as "The Spirit
of God", as a "Sign of God", and numerous other epithets
of honor spread over fifteen different chapters.