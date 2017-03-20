FarsiNet: A Persian Iranian Farsi Speaking People Global eCommunity
Didar - Awaiting for a Sight of Jesus, for His Second Coming - Persian Worship Music from Iranian Evangelical Church of Sydney Australia
 FarsiNet Persian Portal, Largest Collection of Farsi Content since 1995 - A Home Away From Home - A Persian Iranian Farsi Speaking People Global eCommunity - Logo design by B.V. of Tehran
Don't be taken captive through hollow and deceptive philosophy.   ><>
Christmas - Celebration of God's Grace and Mercy Christmas - عيد كريسمس Christmas - Celebration of God's Grace and Mercy شب یلدا، شب چله - Yalda Magi - Wisemen Christmas - Celebration of God's Grace and Mercy Christmas Poetry Christmas - Celebration of God's Grace and Mercy Christmas - Celebration of God's Grace and Mercy Christmas eCards Christmas - Celebration of God's Grace and Mercy نور جهان تولد يافت
God Is Love and He Loves All People EveryWhere - Its much more than saying God Loves or God is Kind, God is 100% LOVE and nothing But Love - Come Experience God's Love
Best Wishes for you and your loved ones from farsiNet team
Iran in the Bible, Iranians in the Bible, Persians in the Bible, History of Iran according to the Bible, Persian kings in the Bible
Children @ Unicef
Hunger & World Poverty
Abortion NO
سقط جنین
حق یا ناحق؟
Abortion: Right or Wrong - Book by Dr. Shirvanian in Persian

Help Save Refugee Children, Reunite Refugee Children with Family, Educate Refugee Children
World Vision
Human Rights

2017 FarsiNet Prayer Campaign
(Click to Read & Sign Petition to the Iran Supreme Leader)

Farsi (Persian) Bible to be available in all major cities in Iran

Government of Iran would legalize ownership, buying & selling of Farsi (Persian) Bible and make all translations available in all public libraries


Christmas is The Gift from God to you - Don't leave God's Gift Unopened !!
میلاد منجی عالم عیسی مسیح و سال جدید میلادی ۲۰۱۷ را به شما تبریک می‌گوییم
دعا و آرزوی ما برای شما برکات روز افزون آسمانی می‌باشد

Merry Christmas
Happy New Year 2017

A Tile Depicting Jesus Christ Caligraphy from a Church in Iran

Farsi Christian Music by Iranian Church of Houston, Persian Gospel Music by Forouz, Mani, Bahram, Naznoosh, Nooshin
Persian Christian Music for Iranians and Farsi Speaking People
50% Discount for farsiNet Visitors, Persian Music by Marlin - Farsi Christian Worship Music CD by Marlin from Church of California
Didar - Awaiting for a Sight of Jesus, for His Second Coming - Persian Worship Music from Iranian Evangelical Church of Sydney Australia

20 Years of FarsiNet
 Noruz 2555 (1996) to Noruz 2575 (2016)
A Great Blessing to be an ambassador of God's Love & Grace for Iranians
A privilege to be a withness to unprecedented growth of the Church of Iran
Iran Banknotes, Shah of Iran 1962 Shah 1000 Rial Banknote, Iran Currency Collection
What Od I mean when I sai I Am A Christian in Persian? Who is a Christian in Farsi? What are Characteristics of an Iranian Christian?
Persian Poetry on where you store up your Treasures, Farsi Poetry based on what Jesus said in matthew 6:19-24, Persian Poetry on store up your treasures in Heaven, Iranian Christian Poetry
His Name will be Wonderful, Prince of Peace
Send Free Farsi Valentine's eCard, Love is Godly and God is Love, Eshgh eCards, Farsi Love Greetings, Persian valentine's ecards, Send Free Love Greetings
Iranian Christian Music CD #2 from Iranian Church of Dallas, Persian Gopel Music CD #2 from Church of Dallas, Farsi Gospel Music, Iranian Gospel Music
a New Persian Praise CD from Dariush & Marya for Iranian Christians and Farsi Speaking Followers of Christ to Praise The King of all Kings Jesus Christ, Above All Persian Gospel Music CD - برتر از شاهان داريوش و ماريا
Ash Wed. Palm Sunday Good Friday Easter - عید رستاخیز شگفتی رستاخیز Freedom!! تثلیث - Trinity Easter Greetings جمعه نيک
سال تحويل Persian New Year Nowruz Traditions - Last Wednesday of the year Festival celebrating Light over coming darkness as days get longer and nights shorter, Chahar Shambeh Suri Nowruz - نوروز Nowruz Greetings - كارت تبريك Nowruz Poetry-شعر نوروز HaftSeen Nowruz History
موسسه تعليم رستوران ايرانى Iranian Green Freedom Movement, Iran Velvet Revolution, Where is My Vote - Millions of Iranians have rejected the result of 2009 Iranian Presidential Results. Iran's Supreme leader has sided with the president Ahmadinejad راديو ندای اميد Sohrab Books Poetry - شعر Sermons God IS LOVE, 100% Pure & Unconditional Love, God is not kind - HE IS LOVE خانواده مسيحی سرودهاى مسيحى فارسى
انتشارات ايمان و اميد Radio & TV ضرب المثل هاى مشهور ايرانى راديو مژده فارسی ZanAmu Psalms of David, Mazbure Davood nabi Is your Iranian/Persian/Farsi Church or Fellowship compliant with the Biblically-based FarsiNet Persian/Iranian/Farsi Church Listing Requirements? Freedom!!
مشاوره مسيحی صبح بخیر دوستان Church of Iran روح القدس انجيل برنابا News! انجيل كليساى ايران تأملاتى در روحانيت
Gospel Of Barnabas عروسى ايرانى مسيحيت در ايران باستان كليساى لند ن تعادل بين فيض و ايمان Church of London Spiritual Reflections
راديو و تلوزيون فارسى انتشارات ايمان و اميد Send Free Persian Valentine eCards, Send Free Farsi Valentine eCards,Send Free Iranian Valentine eCards,Send Free Iranian Christian Valentine eCards    ضرب المثل هاى مشهور ايرانى Radio & TV فارسی ZanAmu Psalms of David, Mazbure Davood nabi Is your Iranian/Persian/Farsi Church or Fellowship compliant with the Biblically-based FarsiNet Persian/Iranian/Farsi Church Listing Requirements? Freedom!!
