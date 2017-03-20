2017 FarsiNet Prayer Campaign

(Click to Read & Sign Petition to the Iran Supreme Leader) Farsi (Persian) Bible to be available in all major cities in Iran Government of Iran would legalize ownership, buying & selling of Farsi (Persian) Bible and make all translations available in all public libraries

15"If you love me, you will obey what I command. 16And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another Counselor to be with you forever -- 17the Spirit of truth. The world cannot accept him, because it neither sees him nor knows him. But you know him, for he lives with you and will be in you. 18I will not leave you as orphans; I will come to you. 19Before long, the world will not see me anymore, but you will see me. Because I live, you also will live.