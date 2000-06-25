2017 FarsiNet Prayer Campaign
  • Whatever Happenned to Iran's Super Stealth Fighter? - Everyone outside Iran saw the project for the farce that it was
  • Iran The 2nd World's Worst Internet Oppressor in 2015 - Tied with Syria - China is 1st.
  • Iran 2015 Internet Freedom Full Report
  • Global Internet Freedom Reports - Freedom On The Net 2015
    Iran Internet Access Freedom report for 2011, 2012 and 2013 - Iran scores the least in 2011, 2012 and 2013 in the Global Internet Freedom Access


  • Amnesty: Iran has most executions in 2010
  • Iran Parliament Approves Death Penalty for Apostasy Bill, Sept. 11, 2008
  • Iran's Apostasy Death Penalty Raises U.S. Concern
  • Iran: Christian Couple in their 60s Died From Iran Secret Police Attack, August 6, 2008
  • Growth of Christianity in Iran - Reported by Peykeiran News - Nov. 12, 2007 - موج رو به گسترش مسيحيت در ايران!
      Growth of Christianity in Iran is accelerated by Iranian Christian Radio and TV broadcasts such as Mohabat TV, SAT7 TV, Nejat TV and Radio Mojdeh. These programs and their evangelist teachers/programs use various methods to attract Iranians - from Healing online prayer sessions, praying for pecae and comfort, filling of the Holy Spirit and encouraging and teaching a personal relationship with GOD without any middle person (Prophet, Saint, Imam, ...).
    صداي عدالت :  موج رو به گسترش مسيحيت تحت تاثير تبليغات ماهواره‌اي شبكه محبت و نجات در شمال كشور شكل گرفته است. از ابزار و ادوات تبليغاتي اين مبلغان مي‌توان به شفا‌بخشي ايجاد آرامش دنيوي و اخروي، انكار اسلام، قرآن و حلول روح‌القدس در قلب افراد، صحبت نمودن بدون واسطه با خداوند و... نام برد.
  •  No War in Iran Petition 
    Review the petition to The United Nations and act according to God's Leading & your conscious
    Read Shirin Ebadi - Iranian Nobel Peace prize Winner's Case Against Attacking Iran
  • Iran: The Struggle for change - Who holds the power in Iran??
  • Iran's Vital Statistics from BBC News
  • Iran's Role in 9/11
  • US, CIA,& Saddam Hossein - 40 years in making, 1 Year in Iraq, War Crime?
    Iran's Power Hierarchy
    Who Hold The Real Power In Iran??


    Kalameh Persian Magazine on Iranian Christian Faith and Culture

    Iranian radio Nedaye Omid, Persian radio Nedaye Omid, Farsi Radio From Church of Dallas, Iranian Christian Radio at FarsiNet, Persian Christian radio by Iranian Church of Dallas, Farsi Christian Radio
    Instrumental Iranian Christian Music CD #2 from Iranian Church of Dallas, Instrumental Persian Gopel Music CD #2 from Church of Dallas, Instrumental Farsi Gospel Music, Instrumental Iranian Gospel Music
    Setayesh Iranian Rock & Roll Music, Setayesh Persian Christian Gospel Music CD from Gilbert Hovsepian, Iranian Christian Gospel Music, Farsi Worship & Praise Setayesh Music, Iranian Christian Praise Music Setayesh by Gilbert Hovsepian, Farsi Christian Rock & Roll Music by Gilbert Hovsepian Band
    Dariush & Marya 1st Persian Gospel CD God Is Good for Iranians and Farsi Speaking people, Heart of Worship Farsi Christian Praise CD by Dariush & Marya, Khoda Neekoost Farsi Gospel Music CD from Dariush and Marya from San Jose California
    Farsi radio Mojdeh at Farsinet, Iranian Christian Radio 24 hour radio, Farsi Radio, Persian Christian radio, Radio Mojdeh, Radio Good News for Iranians @ farsiNet

    A look at the leadership structure and powers in Iran

    Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: The ultimate decision-maker on all major state and religious matters. He appoints all key positions in the ruling theocracy and controls judiciary and Revolutionary Guards. Supporters believe he is incapable of error and answerable only to God.

    Guardian Council: Vets all candidates for parliament, president and other elected posts. Power to veto any legislation. Comprised of six Islamic clerics and six legal scholars hand-picked by Khamenei.

    Expediency Council: A 32-member unelected group dominated by conservatives and led by former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Mediates in disputes between Guardian Council and parliament. Advises supreme leader.

    Expert Assembly: A group of 87 Islamic clerics. Constitution says it oversees supreme leader, but actual role is unclear.

    President: Highest elected leader. Leads most aspects of government, but important decisions need backing of supreme leader. President serves for a four-year term. Two terms maximum.

    Prime Minister: The 1989 constitutional changes during Presidnecy of Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, removed the post of Prime Minister.

    Parliament: Structured as Western-style legislative branch, but all key measures by 290-seat chamber must have the backing of supreme leader. Main powers in setting budget and other fiscal matters. Law makers have four-year terms.

    Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

    Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
    Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Appointed for life, overrides all other authorities. It is extremely rare that people publicly criticise ayatollah Khamenei, who is regarded by his supporters as being incapable of error, and only answerable to God.
    Persian Poetry on Iran - The Beloved Homeland by Iranian Poet Bozorgmehr Vaziri
